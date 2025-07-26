Perhilitan safely captures sun bear in Dungun village

DUNGUN: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) successfully captured a sun bear that had been wandering near Kampung Padang Ping. The adult male bear, weighing approximately 110 kilogrammes, was caught in a trap set by authorities.

Terengganu Perhilitan director Loo Kean Seong confirmed the bear was unharmed and later released into its natural habitat. “We received complaints from villagers about the bear appearing in the village and nearby oil palm plantations, causing concern,“ he said.

Loo explained that a trap was set following the reports, leading to the bear’s capture. He urged the public to avoid direct contact with wild animals and instead report sightings to Perhilitan for professional handling.

The sun bear, a protected species in Malaysia, is known for its shy nature but can become aggressive if threatened. Perhilitan’s swift action ensured the safety of both the animal and local residents. - Bernama