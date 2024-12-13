IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is monitoring the surroundings of Pantai Teluk Batik following the sighting of a crocodile in the area yesterday.

State director Yusoff Shariff stated that no traps have been set yet, as the department is prioritising observation and has urged the public in the area to exercise caution.

“We are monitoring the situation first because traps are not set for every case, especially since the area is part of the crocodile’s habitat. We advise the public to remain cautious—do not provoke it or throw objects at it.

“We expect the crocodile to return to its natural habitat within two or three days as it may have wandered into the beach area by mistake,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that at 2.24 pm, a patrol team from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) received information, including a video recording, of the crocodile near a jetty owned by Vale Mineral (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Teluk Rubiah.

The APM conducted surveillance and confirmed the presence of the reptile in the area. Subsequently, Perak Perhilitan launched an operation to monitor the situation.