JPN offers multiple channels for replacing damaged MyKad

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department has announced multiple convenient channels for citizens to replace damaged MyKad identification cards.

Applications can be submitted at 210 counters nationwide or through the MEKAR Mobile Bus and Van service for added accessibility.

Online options include the MyPhone-In telephone line and JPN e-Services platform for digital applications.

Applicants must present their damaged MyKad and a utility bill if they wish to update their residential address during the process.

The department advises those visiting physical counters to dress neatly since new photographs will be taken for the replacement cards.

Applications submitted through MyPhone-In and JPN e-Services do not permit photograph or address updates during the initial submission.

Online applicants must still bring their damaged MyKad when collecting the new card at any JPN office.

Replacement becomes necessary when self-service machines or kiosks cannot read the card properly.

Cards should also be replaced if banks or government agencies decline transactions due to undetectable card data.

Physical damage such as scratches, cracks, or bends warrants immediate replacement according to official guidelines.

MyKads that have been in use for more than 10 years require replacement due to potential chip damage or data erosion.

The standard replacement fee is RM10 for MyKad and RM40 for MyKAS and MyPR identification documents.

No charges apply if the replacement occurs within 12 months from the date the damaged card was submitted.

Processing times vary significantly depending on the location where the application is submitted.

Replacements at state headquarters, UTC branches, and selected branches take approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Other branches require five working days in Peninsular Malaysia and seven working days in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

JPN provided essential care tips to prevent MyKad damage and extend card longevity.

Proper storage involves using a special protective case and avoiding bending or folding the card.

Cards should be kept away from high heat sources, water exposure, and magnetic fields.

Protection from friction or unfamiliar machines helps maintain the card’s functionality.

MyKad serves as Malaysia’s official identification document essential for daily transactions.

The card is required for banking services, medical facilities, educational institutions, and government agency interactions.

Its significance has increased with most government aid programs requiring identity verification.

Programs like Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah, education incentives, and welfare assistance all require valid MyKad verification.

Failure to present a functional MyKad may cause transaction delays or prevent assistance disbursement entirely. – Bernama