A local woman has spoken of her regret after claiming her former foreign husband manipulated her into registering his business empire under her name.

Adilah (not her real name), in her 40s, said she agreed after marrying a Pakistani national who “sweet-talked” her into allowing him to use her name for Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) licences, according to Harian Metro.

“At first, our life was fine and he never mentioned his business. But not long after, he became too jealous and controlling.

“He persuaded me to register the business documents under my name, saying it would help expand his venture here,” she was quoted as saying.

The business grew profitable, but Adilah later discovered her husband had concealed the fact that he already had a wife in his home country — and had even married another foreign woman after her.

“I gave him the right to use my name for the licences, he made a big profit, but he lied to me. I felt regret and used,” she said.

Adilah eventually sought a divorce, but her ex-husband continued running the business under her name by paying her a small fee.

“I know it’s wrong, and I want to cancel the licence so he can’t keep using my name,” she said, adding that her experience should serve as a warning.

“For me, marriages with foreigners must be approached with caution so what happened to me doesn’t happen to others,” she added.