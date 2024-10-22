PERKESO-specific initiatives reflect government’s wish to create inclusive, sustainable economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The three main initiatives of Budget 2025 that are specifically for the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) reflect the government’s determination to create a MADANI economy that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

PERKESO Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said this included an allocation of RM100 million subsidy in the form of a matching grant for the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), which has been described as the right move, taking into account the pattern of increased worker transition to the informal sector post-COVID-19.

“The matching contribution initiative, with 70 per cent funded by the government through SKSPS and the remaining 30 per cent by the self-employed workers, reflected the government’s caring approach towards the need to provide a social security net for workers in the informal sector.

“The continuation of this effort is crucial because the social justice gap between the formal and informal sectors still exists, thus exposing self-employed individuals to various work disaster risks, such as the loss of sources of income,” he said in a statement today.

In addition to the matching grant, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who tabled Budget 2025 on Friday (Oct 18), also announced the extension of Daya Kerjaya 3.0 and the construction of an advanced PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre in Terengganu.

Mohammed Azman said the government’s determination to continue with the RM600 monthly incentive for three months for employers who hire Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and ex-convicts under Dana Kerjaya can ensure that these vulnerable groups are not marginalised from getting proper protection in the vibrant labour market.

Meanwhile, the construction of the sophisticated PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre in Terengganu at an estimated cost of RM600 million is also seen as a two-pronged strategy.

“This is because the third such rehabilitation facility in the country will not only offer holistic rehabilitation services but also generate employment opportunities,” he said.

He is also confident that the construction of the rehabilitation centre will help disperse service congestion and guarantee social justice across regional and state borders.