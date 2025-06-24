BATU GAJAH: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is encouraging part-time media practitioners to enroll in the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), which provides round-the-clock protection during work assignments.

Tengku Datuk Khalidah Tengku Bidin, Chief of Perkeso’s Strategic Communications, Branding, and Editorial Branch, highlighted that part-time media workers face heightened risks due to their mobile and outdoor-heavy roles.

“We urge these practitioners to contribute, as we assist members of this group weekly. SKSPS is ideal for media professionals who are often exposed to security risks while on duty,” she said.

Her remarks followed the distribution of aid under Perkeso’s *Ziarah Kasih* initiative to Bernama stringer Razif Rosli, 41, who suffers from a knee injury and kidney complications. Similar assistance was extended to *The China Press* photographer Wong Jin Sum, 53, recovering from a stroke, and *Malaysian Nanban* journalist S. Balakrishnan, 64, managing diabetes and hypertension.

Tengku Khalidah clarified that SKSPS offers disability compensation and survivor benefits, with no age restrictions. “Even retirees above 60 can contribute and claim benefits,” she added.

Razif expressed gratitude for the aid, stating it would fund medical equipment for his ongoing treatment since 2021. “The support has boosted my recovery hopes,” he said.