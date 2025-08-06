Perlis assembly condemns Israeli atrocities in Palestine

KANGAR: The Perlis State Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a motion condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli tabled the motion, seconded by Muhammad Azmir Azizan (PN–Santan), with no debate before approval.

Mohd Shukri labelled Israel’s actions as violent and inhumane, threatening Palestinian lives daily.

“In just 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes killed 119 and injured 866—this is not war but ethnic cleansing,” he stated.

The motion urged Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, and global bodies to demand an immediate ceasefire through diplomatic and legal channels.

It also called on neighbouring nations like Jordan and Egypt to open borders for humanitarian aid.

Mohd Shukri proposed state-level solidarity efforts, including awareness campaigns and public lectures. – Bernama