Perlis declares Jan 1 as public holiday

KANGAR: The Perlis government has declared January 1, 2025 (Wednesday) a public holiday in conjunction with the New Year celebrations and the blessed date of the 1st of Rejab.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the decision, made with the consent of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, serves as a gesture of appreciation for civil servants and the public who supported the state-level 2025 New Year Carnival held today.

“This holiday is a token of gratitude to all residents who contributed to the success of the New Year celebration. It also aims to help people better plan their activities,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shukri expressed hope that the holiday announcement would encourage greater participation in the carnival, which promises a variety of exciting programmes.

He added that the declaration is in line with the provisions of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).