KANGAR: A special task force led by Perlis state secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail has been formed to address revenue leakages related to the rental of state land and buildings.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the task force is responsible for identifying and collecting data on premises and assets involved in the leakages, as well as coordinating actions to ensure that lost revenue can be recovered.

“Among the task force’s early achievements is identifying revenue leakages involving four departments/agencies. Through these initial actions, the total leakage identified has reached RM1.5 million.

“...with an estimated RM800,000 expected to be recovered by the end of 2025. This effort will continue to involve other departments,“ he said during the monthly assembly of the state administration here today.

Mohd Shukri said the task force is also in the process of preparing a Premises Usage Management Guideline, which has been reviewed by the State Legal Adviser’s Office and is now being examined by the Perlis State Land and Mines Office (PTG) for feedback.

Mohd Shukri said the task force was formed following a January audit committee meeting that called for immediate action to ensure rental income from state-owned properties collected by third parties is returned to the state.

Issues related to the rental of state land and buildings include activities conducted without valid contracts or agreements, violations of existing regulations, encroachments on government-owned land and the rental of assets that do not provide reasonable returns to the state, he added.

“This situation not only causes revenue loss but also reflects non-compliance with the laws and regulations in place,” he said.