Perlis has potential for economic diversification - Rafizi

KANGAR: The state of Perlis holds vast potential for economic diversification, leveraging its unique geographical advantages bordering Thailand, its latitude that receives abundant sunlight, and its availability of land, says Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

He said that the state had the capacity to support various industries, including agriculture-based manufacturing and processing, and serve as an expansion site for industries outside Penang. He also highlighted the potential for establishing large-scale solar farms in Perlis.

However, he noted that achieving such economic diversity would require long-term efforts and strong cooperation between the Federal Government and the state government.

“Perlis has its own unique strengths, which, if properly harnessed, can diversify its economy more quickly compared to other states. It can achieve a balance across agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, energy, and more.

“It offers a comprehensive package, and what is needed now is to focus on building these individual components. This will not happen within two years, but if we can work collaboratively with the state government, for instance, on Perlis’ strategic strengths, it can transform into a diversified economy,” he said during a press conference after the first engagement session on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) with the state government at Dewan 2020, Persiaran Wawasan, here today.

Rafizi further explained that the state government of Perlis had been working closely with the Ministry of Economy, especially through the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA).

“There are several national-scale projects being implemented under NCIA in Perlis, including the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), the Perlis Inland Port (PIP), and the upcoming Sanglang Integrated Jetty Project.

“I see positive developments in the implementation of these projects, and we hope they will become new engines of growth for Perlis once completed.

“We must also ensure that Perlis’ strength in having a higher education institution specialising in engineering and technical fields (Universiti Malaysia Perlis) is fully utilised to produce the talent needed for these projects, which will drive the state’s economic growth,” he said.