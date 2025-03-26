Perlis KPDN assures sufficient coconut supply for Aidilfitri

KANGAR: The Perlis Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN has given an assurance of a sufficient coconut supply in the state for consumers throughout the Hari Raya AIdilfitri festive season.

Its director, Rohaida Hassan said the issue of coconut supply in Perlis only arose in the first week of Ramadan, however, it has recovered after wholesalers in the state managed to obtain supplies from Indonesia apart from Sabah and Sarawak.

“ Insya-Allah, there will be a supply of coconuts for this Raya, ensuring that the supply of santan (fresh coconut milk) will always be available at a price not exceeding RM20 per kilogramme. Currently, the price of santan is between RM17 and RM17.50 per kilogramme in Perlis, and we will monitor this price to ensure it does not rise to RM2,” she said.

Rohaida said this to reporters after a walkabout session in conjunction with the implementation of the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 at Pasar Besar Sena here today.

She said santan is also among the 26 items listed under the implementation of the maximum price scheme, which is the maximum price at the retail level set at RM17.50 per kilogramme, effective March 24 to April 7.

Meanwhile, she said a total of 37 Perlis KPDN enforcement officers will monitor the price of goods from time to time during the festive season and consumers are urged to lodge complaints to them (Perlis KPDN) if traders do not follow the price scheme so that immediate action can be taken.

Regarding the walkabout, Rohaida said traders in Pasar Besar Sena were found to comply with the implementation of the pricing scheme as well as the price tags, and there were even traders there who sold goods at prices lower than the maximum prices set.