ASEAN expresses condolences, commits to support Myanmar, Thailand quake relief

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN foreign ministers have extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday (March 28).

In a joint statement issued Saturday, the ministers said the disaster had resulted in significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction, particularly in Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and surrounding areas.

“ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact,” said the statement.

The ministers further recognised the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and affirmed that ASEAN stood ready to support relief and recovery efforts, including through the deployment of the ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ERAT), the utilisation of the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN (DELSA), and the mobilisation of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, based on the priorities identified by Myanmar and Thailand.

“ASEAN affirms its solidarity and will work closely to coordinate humanitarian assistance, support and facilitate relief operations, and ensure timely and effective humanitarian response, with the assistance of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre),” they added.

Meanwhile, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore have pledged support to assist Myanmar and Thailand in the aftermath of the disaster.

Malaysia will deploy a 50-member Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to Yangon on Sunday.

Singapore, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced its readiness to mobilise its Operation Lionheart contingent for urban search and rescue and disaster relief operations.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has also extended condolences and pledged Indonesia's readiness to support recovery efforts in both Myanmar and Thailand.

The latest update from Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) Information Team reports that the devastating earthquake has claimed 1,002 lives, injured 2,376 people, and left 30 missing.

Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway, international media reported