Perlis programme builds digital resilience in primary pupils

ARAU: The Perlis Education Department (JPN) has highlighted the 2025 My Idols Character & Safe Internet Campaign (K.I.S) as a proactive effort to develop leadership and moral resilience among primary school pupils navigating the digital age. Deputy director of Education (Learning Sector) Mohd Nazri Baharin emphasised the programme’s role in reinforcing discipline, responsibility, and character-building for Year Two students, who face unprecedented exposure to borderless online influences.

“This initiative is a strategic partnership between Perlis JPN, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), and other agencies,“ he said during the programme’s closing ceremony at UniMAP. Attendees included MCMC Northern Region senior director Izani Othman and UniMAP representatives, who contributed expertise to ensure its success.

Mohd Nazri explained that K.I.S merges character development with digital literacy, ensuring pupils balance ethical values with technical skills. Teachers, he noted, are pivotal in guiding students to use the internet responsibly and become accountable community members.

The MCMC wrapped up the Perlis leg of K.I.S, engaging 74 primary schools, 222 teachers, and over 500 randomly selected Year Two pupils. - Bernama