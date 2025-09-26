Perlis Raja Muda receives honorary doctorate from UMSU

MEDAN: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, was today awarded an Honorary Doctorate (Doctor Honoris Causa) by the University of Muhammadiyah North Sumatra (UMSU) here today.

The award was presented by UMSU rector Prof Dr Agussani during the Honorary Doctorate and Award Conferment Ceremony from the Muhammadiyah Central Leadership at UMSU. In addition to the academic award,

His Royal Highness also received the Muhammadiyah Highest Star Award (International Muhammadiyah Enduring Partner Award) from the Central Leadership of Muhammadiyyah, presented by the General Chairman of the Central Leadership of Muhammadiyah, Prof Dr H. Haedar Nashir.

Both awards are for his significant contributions in strengthening educational, da’wah, community cooperation and international brotherhood.

In his speech, His Royal Highness expressed his highest appreciation for the award, which he described as not only personal recognition for him but also for the collective efforts in the fields of education, da’wah and community service.

“This honorary doctorate is a great honour. I realise it’s not just for myself,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said.

“This recognition is also for the role of various institutions in Perlis, including the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UNIMAP), Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin (UniSIRAJ), Yayasan Tuanku Syed Putra, Yayasan Tuanku Fauziah, Faizuddin Centre of Educational Excellence (FCoEE), and others who are working together to promote the education and human development agenda,“ His Majesty said.

Also present at the event was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Hajah Dr Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil. Others present were Perlis Chief Minister Mohd Shukri Ramli and FCoEE chairman Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Kamarudin Hussin.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra also congratulated UMSU on its achievement as the world’s best Islamic university according to 4ICU UniRank 2025, while urging for the excellence to be further strengthened.

His Majesty emphasised that education is the key to civilisation and that universities play a role in producing generations that are knowledgeable and of noble character.

The awards ceremony is part of the three-day FCoEE-MAIPs Knowledge Expedition agenda, which began yesterday in Medan. -- Bernama