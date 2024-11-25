Perlis Raja urges elected reps to put people’s interest first

ARAU: The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, today urged elected representatives in the state to prioritise the welfare of the people, ensuring that all citizens of Perlis benefit from the state’s development.

“Put the people first, prioritise the people over ourselves. If we put ourselves first, we are not representing the people; we are representing ourselves.

“I want every elected representative and leader in this state to work for the benefit of the people so that every citizen can enjoy the benefits,“ he said at the swearing-in of Perlis state executive councillors at Istana Arau here today.

His Royal Highness also expressed concern that despite the state’s progress, it appeared to be slower compared to other states, and the state government needed to pay attention to this issue.

As a small state, Perlis should find it easier to administer and develop more quickly compared to larger states.

“In fact, as a small state, we should be able to move more smoothly and swiftly than larger states. Managing a larger state is challenging, but governing a smaller state is easier. This is my message, and I am worried that if we just let it go, we may fall further behind,“ he said.