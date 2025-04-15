Perlis to fly flags at half mast today to honour Tun Abdullah

KANGAR: Flags in Perlis are flown at half mast today to honour the death of Malaysia’s fifth prime minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail decreed that flags must be flown at half mast at all government premises, including official residences and quarters.

“The Perlis state government and its people express their sadness over the loss of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Malaysia’s fifth prime minister,” he said in an announcement to all heads of state and federal departments as well as agencies today.

Meanwhile, when speaking to reporters after officiating the Perlis former elected representatives council’s (MUBARAK) annual general meeting, Mohd Shukri said the country lost a moderate and modest leader who was well-liked by the people.

“His loss is felt by all Malaysians, including those in Perlis,” he added.