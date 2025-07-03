Vandalism damages CelcomDigi tower in Raub, disrupts services

RAUB: A CelcomDigi telecommunications tower in Dong, Raub, has been severely damaged due to vandalism, causing service disruptions across multiple surrounding areas. The incident has impacted connectivity in several villages, prompting urgent repairs and public cooperation to prevent further occurrences.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal confirmed the damage, stating that preliminary investigations by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed the tower served as a critical link for eight other transmission towers.

The affected areas include Kampung Gesing, Sungai Ruan, Kampung Jelu, Bukit Pampong, Kampung Chendra Chinchin, Kampung Tanjung Putus, Kampung Temau, and Kampung Gali Hilir. Fadzli noted that many components were rendered non-functional and require full replacement, depending on stock availability.

As an interim solution, CelcomDigi is working to restore services by reactivating the damaged towers in stages. Fadzli urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities near telecommunication infrastructure to authorities.