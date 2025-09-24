Petrol stations ready backup plans for BUDI95 subsidised fuel rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been assured that the targeted subsidy programme under the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative from Sept 27 will not affect fuel supplies or transactions at petrol stations.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said operators nationwide are fully prepared with backup measures to minimise disruptions.

He confirmed that petrol station operators already have a business continuity plan in place to ensure the subsidy rollout runs smoothly.

“We don’t want to burden the public. We want to make sure they can still enjoy the RM1.99 price,” he said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme.

Khairol Annuar also called on the public to be patient in the event of any delays or disruptions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a reduction in the price of RON95 petrol to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 effective under the BUDI95 programme.

The Finance Ministry stated that the BUDI95 system will become available in stages beginning with 300,000 military and police personnel on Sept 27.

STR recipients will gain access on Sept 28 followed by 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above with a MyKad and valid driving licence on Sept 30.

UniKL Business School analyst Associate Professor Dr Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid described BUDI95 as a commendable move reflecting the government’s political courage.

“It’s not an easy move, but the MADANI Government has taken a bold step as the subsidy amount keeps rising,” he said.

He added that the success of the rationalisation could yield substantial savings for the country redirected to critical sectors like healthcare.

Aimi Zulhazmi also emphasised the importance of policy continuity to ensure a lasting impact from the subsidy reform. – Bernama