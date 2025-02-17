KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 (Bernama) -- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) has spent over RM600 million on various education and human capital development initiatives in Sarawak over the past 10 years, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said 680,000 Sarawakians have benefited from scholarships and training programmes for educators, while 4,300 individuals have secured employment with Petronas.

“It should be remembered that the significant revenue generated over the years has allowed us to establish Petronas as the country’s primary financial resource from the early days of nation-building, contributing to economic growth and national development.

“All this is thanks to Sarawak, the Land of the Hornbills, and the strong cooperation between the state and federal governments. That is why we have opted to provide some adjustments and recognition to the role of Petros (Petroleum Sarawak Berhad) in driving Sarawak’s economic growth,” he said.

Anwar said this during the Prime Minister’s information session on petroleum activities in Sarawak involving Petronas and Petros in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Jan 14, the Prime Minister said he believed that issues concerning Petronas and Petros regarding gas distribution rights in Sarawak had been resolved through a series of negotiations, including his meeting with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Anwar was reported as saying that there were no fundamental policy concerns to be questioned, as the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 applies nationwide and has been accepted by both the Sarawak state government and Petros.

At today’s briefing, Anwar stated that Petronas has fulfilled its national mandate with strong management, earning recognition as a global petroleum industry giant and serving as a key revenue generator for the national budget for nearly half a century.

Now, with the emergence of Petros, he said it is essential to strengthen understanding and cooperation to uphold harmony in the spirit of the Federation.

“Thus, it is appropriate to formalise an agreement to ensure that policy governance and the expansion of the petroleum and gas industry continue to thrive in line with the mandate of the PDA 1974 while considering the role of Petros,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to Petronas and the Cabinet for agreeing to designate Petros as the sole gas aggregator in the state, as well as to the Sarawak government for its full cooperation.

“We are grateful to Allah SWT that this agreement has been maintained and further strengthened to safeguard the well-being of the nation and the state of Sarawak,” he said.