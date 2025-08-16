Federal Minister called for students to report bullies to authorities regardless of rank

KUCHING: Report your seniors, wardens and teachers to the highest level, if found to be involved in bullying, said Federal Minister for Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Nancy Shukri today.

She said bullying or ragging among students has become increasingly worrying problems at all levels of education in the country, as it is happening not just in schools, but also in colleges and universities.

The recent tragic case involving Zara Quirina is a warning that government authorities, educational institutions and society at large must do more to put a stop to these victimisations, she said.

“There are students who call it ragging, and some try to normalise it but nonetheless, it is the same as bullying and it cannot be tolerated. The actions and the subsequent impacts on victims are very serious and harmful. The physical and emotional scars can result in consequences that can last many years, even last a lifetime and there have been cases of suicides and attempted suicides by victims.” Nancy said.

She also said there were victims who suffered depression and other mental disorders as a result of what they suffered in the bullying-ragging during their study years.

“That is why we society cannot stay silent. We must try to put an end to such bullying-ragging in schools and institutions of higher learning as all students have a right to study without being fearful or afraid of physical harm and emotional intimidation,“ she said.

Nancy was speaking at a community programme on advocating protection for children held in Kuching today. She urged awareness campaigns on protection of children, students and the young must be stepped up at all levels.

“Victims who suffer from such abuses must be given adequate avenues to seek immediate help,“ she said.

Enforcement authorities and the management of educational institutions must react swiftly to help victims and identify the bullies and take very strict punitive actions, she added.

Nancy said her ministry also has a hotline Talian Kasih at 15999 for victims to report such cases for help. “Victims must not suffer in silence,“ she added.