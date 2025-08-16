PETALING JAYA: A father was close to having an emotional outburst after finding a mysterious object at home, which he initially believed to be a form of santau (black magic) sent to his family.

According to Facebook user Eizwan Shah Omar, he was startled after stumbling upon what looked like a miniature version of a pocong (a ghost wrapped in a burial shroud), suspecting that someone had tried to curse his household.

“At first, I thought someone sent santau or something. I told my wife to get rid of it,“ he wrote in a viral post on August 14.

However, in a surprising twist, the mystery was solved by none other than his own child—who revealed that the spooky-looking item was actually part of their school art project.

“Then my kid came looking for it and said, ‘That’s my art project for school.’ What kind of art project is this... it’s really something else,“ he added with a laugh.

Luckily, the dad didn’t act on his initial instincts.

“Good thing I didn’t respond with santau angin (wind curse),“ he joked.

Eizwan’s post has since gone viral, garnering over 6,200 likes and being shared hundreds of times.