KUALA LUMPUR: Any form of cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the 17th Sabah state election this year will be finalised soon, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said.

He added that the matter would be decided at an official meeting involving coalition parties, but did not mention any details regarding the meeting.

“The matter isn’t a problem, but currently there isn’t any official decision about the form of cooperation, we will discuss it at the official meeting,” he told reporters after attending the presentation of donations worth RM965,000 collected by DAP to 396 victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire at Putra Heights Light Rail Transit (LRT) station today, together with Selangor Investment, Commerce and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

Media outlets had reported yesterday that Sabah UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that the party would work with PH for the Sabah state election, and that the matter was decided to answer questions over who UMNO would be working with.

On developments relating to Raub MP Chow Yu Hui’s arrest today over claims of obstructing civil servants during the discharging of their duties during an enforcement operation against a durian farm in Raub last week, Loke said the matter was being handled by party lawyers.