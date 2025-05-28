Pharmacy fined RM50,000 for tagging misleading price on product

KUALA TERENGGANU: A pharmaceutical company was fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today for displaying misleading prices for goat milk products on its premises three years ago.

Judge Nazlyza Mohamad Nazri ruled Lau & Tan Pharmacy Sdn Bhd, represented by its managing director Datuk Lau Tiam Kwee, guilty after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving its case beyond a reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

The company was charged with giving a misleading price on the product Purenat Goat Gold Milk Powder 800 grams. The price on the sales shelf that was displayed to consumers was RM89.90, but the price attached to the milk can was as per the sales receipt, which was RM91.90.

The offence was allegedly committed at the pharmacy premises in the Chabang Tiga Commercial Centre here, at about 9.30 am on May 25, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 12(1) (a) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

Prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Nur Amirah Mokhtar, appeared for the prosecution, while the company was represented by lawyer Nurul Izzah Mohd Nazri.