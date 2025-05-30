KOTA BHARU: Wellness Hub is a one-stop centre offering comprehensive and integrated wellness and health services to the local community to help them build a healthier lifestyle, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the initiative is in line with the ministry’s health reform agenda by shifting focus from “sick care” to prevention and health care.

“Health is a trust that must be preserved. Within the framework of Maqasid Syariah, safeguarding life and health — or hifz al-nafs — is one of the highest objectives in Islam. Therefore, we need to prioritise prevention and overall well-being as the foundation of our healthcare services.

“Caring for one’s health is not merely about knowing what to do, but about having the ability and commitment to practise it consistently, day after day. This is precisely the role of the Wellness Hub — a centre for health behaviour change that guides, motivates, and supports individuals in transforming their lifestyles for the better, sustainably and permanently,” he said.

He said this when opening the Kelantan Wellness Hub Open Day in Pengkalan Chepa, here today, which was also attended by State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

Dr Dzulkefly emphasised that health transformation requires comprehensive collaboration, not only from the ministry but also through a whole-of-nation approach involving other ministries, state governments, private sectors, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the community at large.

“In Kelantan, the Wellness Hub began its operations in 2021 with just a modest cabin unit. Today, with the construction of a two-storey building, which was completed last year, its capacity has expanded significantly, from 15 to 80 participants per session.

“Between 2021 and 2024, Wellness Hub Kelantan has recorded over 92,000 client visits, both through physical attendance and virtual engagements,“ he said.

He added that various services are provided free of charge, including health screenings, healthy lifestyle counselling, MyCHAMPION registration, and outreach programmes through Zoomers Wellness on Wheels (WoW), to ensure that these services reach communities in every corner of the state.