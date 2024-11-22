Piecemeal service payment case, an isolated issue - RTM

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of delayed service payment of a part-time worker (piecemeal) of the Broadcasting Department (RTM) which is viral on social media is an isolated issue.

The Broadcasting Department in a statement said the complaint was made by a piecemeal staff who had just started working with RTM last month.

“The payment process for all piecemeal workers at RTM now fully uses the WP10.9 Procurement Procedures method, which means payment for services will be received within 7 to 14 working days after the complete document is received.

“The piecemeal employee in question had previously sent an incomplete claim document and was asked to complete the document before it could be processed,“ according to the statement.

In the meantime, the statement mentioned that RTM always ensures that service payments to piecemeal staff are made in an orderly manner and comply with the financial procedures.

Yesterday an online media reported that an RTM staff exposed the issue of salary arrears through a Linkedin post that caught a lot of attention and it also went viral on X.

The staff revealed that despite having served for almost two months, he had not received his first salary.