KUALA LUMPUR: Pig farm operators in the Ayer Kuning state constituency are operating according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the opposition’s suggestions on improving the operations of pig farms are irrelevant.

“These (operators) have also been licensed for a long time. (Why) when they became the chairman of the Agriculture Committee, there was no effort to do it (improvements),“ he told reporters during the MAF 2025 Aidilfitri celebration at Wisma Perwira ATM, here, today.

Asked about his level of confidence in the chances of BN candidate, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir in the Ayer Kuning by-election, he hoped that voters from all walks of life would support the candidate.

“I myself will be in Ayer Kuning tomorrow from morning until night, we will try our best and as hard as possible to ensure that the seat remains in BN’s hands,“ said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election, which was held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, due to a heart attack on Feb 22, is seeing a three-cornered contest between Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.