MINA: Around half of Malaysian pilgrims undertaking nafar awal or the early departure permitted during the haj, are set to leave Mina for Makkah on tomorrow morning in a move aimed at easing congestion.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said those departing had completed four of the six core rites of the pilgrimage and would begin leaving as early as 6.30 am.

“The first group, comprising 50 per cent of the pilgrims, will return to Makkah. This will help Tabung Haji manage logistics more effectively,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysian pilgrims’ tents here today.

Mohd Na’im also reminded pilgrims to observe the designated ‘lockdown’ period, from 10 am to 4 pm, to avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme heat.

He further advised pilgrims to adhere to all instructions and health advisories issued by the medical and religious teams for their safety and well-being.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed appreciation for the high levels of cleanliness and discipline shown by Malaysian pilgrims throughout their time in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina.

“At both Arafah and Muzdalifah, I found our camps to be very clean. This reflects our pilgrims’ strong understanding of the importance of maintaining cleanliness and upholding noble conduct as part of the haj rituals,” he said.

As of yesterday (10 Zulhijjah), all Malaysian pilgrims had safely arrived in Mina, with nearly all having completed the stoning ritual at Jamrah Kubra, one of the compulsory rites of haj, followed by tahallul awal, which involves shaving or cutting at least three strands of hair.