Pineapple farmers’ losses drop to RM1.02 mln in 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: Pineapple farmers nationwide saw their losses due to unpredictable weather and natural disasters decrease significantly from RM7 million in 2021 to RM1.02 million last year. Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup credited the improvement to research, infrastructure upgrades, and innovations by the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM).

“For example, in 2021, the recorded losses amounted to RM7 million, which then dropped to RM2 million in 2022, RM1.8 million in 2023 and RM1.02 million last year,“ he said during a press conference after launching the 2025 International Pineapple Industry Seminar.

Arthur highlighted that resilient pineapple varieties and improved data collection have enhanced cultivation efficiency. He urged LPNM to stay proactive in adopting new strategies to tackle natural disaster challenges, ensuring stable farmer incomes and consistent pineapple supply.

Key measures include early prevention, efficient irrigation, digital technology, IoT, drones, and solar energy. The seminar, co-organised by LPNM, the Agriculture Ministry, and UPM Alumni Association, drew 400 participants, including industry stakeholders and farm operators.