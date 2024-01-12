PKMM rescues over 200 flood victims daily with boats from APM’s CDERT

KOTA BHARU: Persatuan Komuniti Kedai Melor (PKMM) has been using light and medium-sized rescue boats to rescue over 200 flood victims daily since last Wednesday.

PKMM Treasurer, Ku Mat Ku Besar, said the boats were provided by the Ketereh Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) of the Civil Defence Force (APM).

He explained that PKMM serves as the first responder for the community during floods, stepping in before other safety agencies arrive.

“We act immediately upon receiving distress calls from residents. This time, the floods trapped over 200 victims daily in strong currents, and we evacuated people and their belongings,” he told Bernama today.

He said from 7 am until 7 pm, his team tirelessly navigated narrow village routes with strong currents, focusing on transporting individuals with disabilities and those suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart and kidney conditions.

Ku Mat explained that the association was established in 2011, and acquired their rescue boat in 2022.

“The rescue boat we operate is managed under the collective agreement of 15 members in the association’s non-governmental organisation management team.

“Typically, each rescue mission involves a boat operator and two assistants,” he said.

He added that the missions target flood-prone villages such as Kampung Sri Kulim and Kampung Padang Raja.

Ku Mat also noted that PKMM has 30 members, comprising traders from Pasar Melor and that rescue efforts will continue throughout the flood season as many victims remain stranded in their homes.