SHAH ALAM: Kumpulan Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS) today contributed RM1 million to the Selangor Prihatin Fund in support of the state government’s efforts to aid victims and facilitate recovery and reconstruction following the recent gas pipeline fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

The contribution was handed over by PKNS Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas to State Financial Officer Datuk Dr Haniff Zainal Abidin and witnessed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari at the PKNS Aidilfitri event at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) here today.

Mahmud said the contribution is also intended to address urgent needs and help ease the burden of families who lost their homes and belongings in the incident.

“The assistance provided will cover essential items, clean-up operations in the affected area, and the reconstruction of homes and public infrastructure damaged by the fire,“ he told reporters at the event today.

It was reported yesterday that the Selangor government had raised RM4.74 million to help victims of the Putra Heights fire through the Selangor Prihatin Fund launched last April 4.

Mahmud said PKNS is deeply sympathetic to the challenges faced by the residents of Putra Heights and as a state development agency dedicated to the well-being of the people of Selangor, it is its duty to collaborate with the state government and relevant agencies to assist those in need.

He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all rescue teams, local authorities (PBT), and volunteers who worked tirelessly to provide aid and ensure public safety during and after the incident.

“In light of this, PKNS urges more parties, including private companies, individuals, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to contribute to the Selangor Prihatin Fund, so that assistance can be extended to benefit a greater number of victims,” he said.

On April 1, the nation was shaken by a gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, which sent flames soaring up to 30 metres high and generated temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees Celsius, impacting 219 homes in the vicinity.