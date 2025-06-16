PKNS, MBSA form strategic partnership to develop Shah Alam Sentral

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has formed a strategic partnership with the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to plan, implement, and coordinate the development project of Shah Alam Sentral (SA Sentral).

The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today by PKNS group chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas and MBSA, represented by Shah Alam mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim.

Mahmud said the five-year agreement demonstrates the continued commitment of both parties to plan development more strategically and sustainably, by aligning efforts to rejuvenate Shah Alam into a high-tech, low-carbon, and revitalised city.

“This strategic collaboration between PKNS and MBSA marks the beginning of the transformation of Sections 13 and 14 here—areas rich in history—that will be given a new lease of life to remain relevant and dynamic in today’s development landscape.

“As a rapidly growing city in terms of population density and urban development, this highlights the need for modern infrastructure, efficient public amenities, and sustainable as well as inclusive housing development”, he said at a press conference following the MoU signing ceremony held at Galeria SA Sentral here.

Mahmud said the SA Sentral development spans over 130 acres and will be implemented based on the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) concept, encompassing modern residential areas, recreation, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and senior living facilities. The project is expected to be fully completed by 2031.

He added that the PKNS Complex in Shah Alam will undergo upgrades. At the same time, the Aneka Walk development project, situated adjacent to the iconic shopping mall, is expected to be completed and operational by the fourth quarter of this year. This will further boost the state’s economic activities and provide spacious and comfortable business spaces for local entrepreneurs.

“More than just a commercial hub, Aneka Walk is designed as a modern lifestyle destination that integrates retail, recreation, and entrepreneurship elements within an inclusive and community-friendly environment.

“In addition, Plaza Perangsang will also be redeveloped into a hotel centre, and PKNS will soon sign an agreement with Grand Mercure as the operator,“ he said.

Launched last September, the SA Sentral project aims to position Shah Alam as a business hub capable of competing with Kuala Lumpur, with a gross development value (GDV) of RM3 billion.

This high-impact project involves the development of Plaza Alam Sentral, Plaza Perangsang, SACC Mall, SACC Walk, the PKNS Shah Alam Complex, the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC), and several areas in Section 14.