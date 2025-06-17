WHAT was meant to be a sweet treat turned into a horrifying experience for a Malaysian woman after she discovered a deep-fried lizard hidden inside her pisang goreng tiramisu from a popular stall in Bayan Baru, Penang.

The woman took to TikTok to share her shocking find, warning others to be extra cautious when buying from roadside stalls.

In the 16-second clip, the charred reptile can be seen smothered in layers of shredded cheese and tiramisu topping.

She then uses a fork to lift the mystery item, before rinsing it under water — revealing the unmistakable shape of a lizard.

“Bought pisang goreng tiramisu, got a deep-fried lizard instead — be careful, guys!”

She also didn’t hold back in calling out the stall’s hygiene standards.

“Dirty and irresponsible stall.

If you get food poisoning or even die from being poisoned, you’ll have to bear it yourself because the owner doesn’t care as long as there’s profit.”

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing shock and disgust — and some demanding action from health authorities.

“Was the lizard inside the tiramisu, or did they actually fry it together with the banana? Ughhh I feel sick just thinking about it,” commented Nadiaaa.

“Allahu, no wonder every time I pass by this shop, I get a heavy feeling and never feel like stopping by — even though I’m a huge fan of laksa and cheesy banana fritters,” said sueeadrianna.

