KUALA LUMPUR: PKR has clarified that the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, has never been a member of PKR, let alone held any position within the party, contrary to claims published on the social media page of a local news outlet yesterday.

In a statement today, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said that the circulation of an inaccurate profile linking the IGP to a political party could undermine his image and credibility, adding that it could also fuel negative perceptions of PKR as the ruling party if members of the public believe that Mohd Khalid’s appointment was politically motivated.

She emphasised that such an error should never have occurred and urged the news outlet to conduct an internal inquiry.

Fuziah also included an attachment listing the names of Kedah State Leadership Council chairpersons according to their respective years of appointment.

1999 - Tan Sri Johari Abdul

1999 - Datuk Sheikh Azmi Ahmad

2000 - Tan Sri Johari Abdul

2004 - Akashah Ismail

2005 - Tan Sri Johari Abdul

2007 - Datuk Zamri Yusuf

2008 - Datuk Ahmad Kasim

2010 - Datuk Wan Salleh Wan Isa

2013 - Tan Sri Johari Abdul

2014 - Dr Azman Ismail

2018 - Tan Sri Johari Abdul

2022 - Nurul Izzah Anwar

2023 - Nurin Aina Abdullah

Mohd Khalid, 60, who was appointed as the 15th IGP effective yesterday, has held various important positions in the Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch, including Chief of the Pahang Special Branch from May 25, 2018, before being appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch principal assistant director on Sept 6, 2021.