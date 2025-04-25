KUALA LUMPUR: The status of objections involving the outcome of several Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) divisional elections will be announced next week, said Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa

Dr Zaliha, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said the committee is currently awaiting reports before making a final decision.

“It will take time as we need to thoroughly review all objections and complaints before coming to a conclusion.

“There are several objections involving divisional results and we will announce the outcome next week,” she told reporters after the launch of the Warisan KL: Warisan Ibu Kota Malaysia MADANI project by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here today.

Yesterday, Dr Zaliha said any objections and appeals submitted by PKR leaders over the divisional-level election results would be assessed by the Complaints Committee and the Appeals Committee before further action is taken.

She said the Complaints Committee, chaired by Datuk Ahmad Kassim, will evaluate all objections and complaints, while the Appeals Committee, chaired by Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, will handle appeals.

Among those who have filed formal objections with the JPP is Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, following his defeat in the contest for the Johor Bahru division chief post.

Other leaders who have taken similar steps include PKR communications director Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya), deputy information chief Chua Wei Kiat (Selayang), and Sungai Siput MP Kesavan Subramaniam, who has lodged an official appeal with the JPP after narrowly losing in the Sungai Siput division.