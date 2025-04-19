LABUAN: The PKR Labuan leadership line-up remains unchanged, with all key positions, including in the youth and women’s wings, going uncontested.

PKR Labuan division chief Simsudin Sidek confirmed this today, saying nominations for its election were opened from March 14-16.

“The continuity in leadership reflects the members’ confidence and unity within the division.

“All positions, including those in the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (Youth Wing) and Wanita Keadilan (Women’s Wing), remain unchanged,” he told Bernama today.

Simsudin expressed appreciation for the trust placed in the existing team and reaffirmed the division’s commitment to strengthening PKR’s presence and service in Labuan.

He said the division would continue to focus on grassroots engagement, youth development and women empowerment, in line with the party’s reform agenda.