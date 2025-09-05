KUALA LUMPUR: Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli confirmed that he will defend the position of deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in the party’s election for the 2025-2028 term.

Rafizi, in a post on X, announced that he had completed his registration for the position today.

“After two credit cards and one debit card were rejected, and my bank account having exceeded the limit, I finally managed to pay the nomination fee.

“I have just completed my registration as a candidate for Keadilan deputy president for this election,“ he said.

The Pandan MP won the position after defeating former PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in 2022.

A check on the PKR election website confirmed Rafizi’s candidacy, making it a one-on-one contest with PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar, who also registered to contest the number two post.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah confirmed that she would contest for the position of PKR deputy president in this party election.

In a statement today, the PKR vice president said that if delegates are confident that she is worthy of shouldering the responsibility and great trust, she will do her best to provide the best service for the party.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR Elections involving the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Youth wing (AMK) and Wanita wing will take place over two days starting yesterday online.

The nomination will close at 11.59 tonight.

The 2025 PKR Elections for the MPP, Youth Leadership Council (MPAMK) and Wanita Leadership Council (MPWK) levels will be held on May 23 in conjunction with the PKR National Congress in Johor Bahru.