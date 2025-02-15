KUALA SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaves it to the party to decide whether the positions of PKR president and deputy president will be contested in the party elections this May.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said he respects democracy within the party and does not wish to interfere in the matter.

“Let them decide. I won’t interfere. Let democracy take its course ... whether there is a contest or not, let the party decide,“ he told reporters after officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Harmoni MADANI Bestari Jaya People’s Residency Programme (PRR) project here today.

Previously, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin was reported as saying there is a possibility that the top two posts might not be contested in the upcoming party elections.

He said the proposal was based on views gathered from internal consultation processes held earlier.

According to the PKR constitution, the upcoming term would be Anwar’s last as president if he retains the position.

On Jan 26, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said the party will hold elections for the Central Leadership Council, Central Women’s Leadership Council and Central Angkatan Muda Keadilan Leadership Council for the 2025-2028 term on May 24.