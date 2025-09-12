PKR files police report over provocative TikTok post on Kampung Sungai Baru

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya PKR branch has filed a police report against a TikTok account owner for allegedly posting provocative remarks concerning the Kampung Sungai Baru issue.

Its Information chief Mohd Hafiz Osman stated the report targets the owner of the account @rafidahhjibrahim over a post calling on the public to “turun padang” on September 11.

He explained the report addresses content that could threaten public order and cause division among Kampung Sungai Baru residents and stakeholders.

“The statement contains elements of incitement, urging residents and the public to act unlawfully,“ he told reporters after lodging the report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters.

He added the post made baseless allegations against leaders and authorities while calling for violent action against enforcement measures.

Mohd Hafiz noted the statement was also an attempt to incite hatred and fear among the public.

He urged the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to investigate immediately and prevent the content’s circulation.

“We emphasise that Putrajaya PKR is committed to defending residents’ rights through legal channels and fair negotiations,“ he said.

He stressed that differences of opinion should be expressed responsibly based on facts and in accordance with the law.

Putrajaya District Police Chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed receiving the report when contacted by Bernama.

The incident follows a tense enforcement operation in Kampung Sungai Baru where Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman sustained a head injury from a thrown rock.

Authorities were conducting a court-ordered operation to cut electricity and demolish several homes in the area during the incident. – Bernama