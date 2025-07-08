PKR members warned against abusing freedom of speech in party

SUBANG JAYA: PKR members have been cautioned against misusing their right to freedom of speech within the party.

The warning came from PKR vice-president Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who stressed the importance of ethical and responsible expression.

Speaking to the media after launching The Changemakers at INTI International College Subang and a seminar by the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN), Ramanan emphasised that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it should not be exploited to spread falsehoods.

“This is the strength and greatness of PKR and the current government – that everyone has the right to speak. But I must remind you, do not resort to slander,” he said.

Ramanan clarified that expressing opinions is acceptable as long as it is based on facts and conducted with discipline. He warned that freedom is lost when it is misused to defame others.

The reminder follows recent concerns raised by a group of PKR MPs regarding the judiciary, including calls for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into alleged irregularities in judicial appointments. - Bernama