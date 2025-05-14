JOHOR BAHRU: Over 9,000 delegates will participate in physical voting for the PKR central leadership election for the 2025-2028 term, here next week.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh said over 20,000 other delegates will vote online in the May 23 party polls.

“The number of physical delegates this time is high, so all eligible delegates present will cast their votes physically on the designated day,“ she said at a press conference after visiting a subsidised cooking oil packaging company at Kempas, near here, today.

Fuziah, the Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister (KPDN), was replying to questions regarding the number of delegates involved in the voting for the central leadership election.

The central leadership election will involve both physical and online voting methods comprising delegates from the Central Congress, the Central Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Congress, and the Central Women’s Congress will participate.

The election will take place at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel and Danga Bay Convention Centre, here.

Fuziah said she is confident that party polls would run smoothly and efficiently, adding that PKR had appointed a third party to audit the election system.

She added that PKR consistently ensures that its election system meets international standards.

“We previously appointed an external auditor, including internal audits and others, and they confirmed that the system meets international standards because we use blockchain technology,“ she said.