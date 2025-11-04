PKR polls must uphold ethical values, spirit of togetherness - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members to uphold ethical values and a spirit of togetherness in choosing the new leadership lineup in next month’s party elections.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said the 2025 PKR Elections should be held in a spirit of togetherness and in an ethical manner to prevent a culture of division.

“As I have always stressed - KEADILAN is not merely a political party, but a platform for the people’s struggles. As such, choose leaders who are of integrity, trustworthy and truly represent the voice of the majority.

“Insya-Allah, our efforts and endeavours will be facilitated for the sake of a fairer and more prosperous Malaysia for all,” Anwar posted on Facebook today.

At the same time, he also wished all PKR members and candidates the best of luck and success at the upcoming party polls.

On Jan 26, PKR was reported to have decided that elections for its Central Leadership Council (CLC), Women’s Central Leadership, and Central Youth Wing would take place on May 24.

PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said the Division, Women’s Division and Youth Wing Division leadership elections will be held from today to April 20.