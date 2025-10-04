BAGAN SERAI: Setiawangsa PKR division chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said he is open to anyone wishing to contest the division’s top post in the upcoming party elections.

“...as we (PKR) uphold democracy, we welcome all members who wish to contest,” he said when asked about actor, comedian and film director Datuk Afdlin Shauki’s decision to challenge him for the position.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the opening of Agrobank’s first Green Branch in Bagan Serai, here today.

However, Nik Nazmi said that the contest should be conducted respectfully and that he does not take any candidate lightly.

“Anyone can win. I am confident that the Setiawangsa PKR members are with me,” he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, had previously said that he will be defending both his position as PKR vice-president and Setiawangsa division chief in the party polls scheduled for May 24.