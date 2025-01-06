PM Anwar drops by chess meet to cheer grandson at KL Book Fair

KUALA LUMPUR: Amidst his busy schedule, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today made time to support his grandson, Sulaimaan Mohamad Khairul, 13, who was participating in a chess competition held in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025.

Anwar briefly visited the chess competition venue on the second floor of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), the official venue of PBAKL 2025, to show his support for Sulaimaan and the other participants in the tournament.

While watching his grandson in action, Anwar was seen offering words of encouragement and joking with Sulaimaan.

The NSTP-MCF Open Rapid Team Chess Tournament 2025 was jointly organised by New Straits Times Press (NSTP) and the Malaysian Chess Federation (MCF) in conjunction with PBAKL 2025.

The event saw participation from school students and young chess players from across the country, as well as international participants, competing in both team and individual formats.

Earlier, Anwar officiated the closing ceremony of PBAKL 2025, which was held for 10 days since May 23.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PBAKL 2025 organising chairman Mohd Khair Ngadiron and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr Hazami Jahari.

The prime minister also took time to visit the PBAKL booths and interact with visitors.

With the theme ‘Buku: Membaca, Memimpin’ (Books: Reading, Leading), the 42nd edition of PBAKL recorded a total of 1.8 million visitors over its 10-day duration.