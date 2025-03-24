KOTA BHARU: Three students from a religious school in Jeli were injured after playing with modified firecrackers in an incident last Sunday.

Jeli police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Harun said the incident occurred at about 4.40 pm in the boy’s hostel at the school.

He said the three students, aged 15 and 16, were playing with modified firecrackers, believed by placing the sulphur in a bottle with pebbles before the bottle exploded.

As a result of the explosion, a 16-year-old student lost the fingers on his left hand, while his two friends suffered burns on several parts of their bodies, he said in a statement today.

The students were sent to Jeli Hospital for treatment, following which a report was lodged by a medical officer at 5.48 pm the same day.