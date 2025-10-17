PLKN promotional programmes in schools receive positive feedback from students

JASIN: The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) promotional programmes held in schools have received positive feedback from students, who have also shown strong interest in the programme.

Director of the Training Management Division, Training Sector, National Service Training Department, Lt Col Dr Abdul Rahim Abd Rahman said such programmes were seen as capable of enhancing students’ self-identity and character while nurturing a disciplined, leadership-oriented young generation.

“Today’s promotional session saw students, especially those in Form 1 to Form 3, demonstrating a good understanding of the goals of PLKN.

“Students were introduced to the pre-PLKN concept, namely the MADANI Generation Leadership Camp, which offers early exposure to leadership values and self-identity,” he told Bernama after the PLKN 3.0 Promotional Programme in conjunction with the Melaka edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at Merlimau Polytechnic here today.

Abdul Rahim said that the implementation of the programme was crucial in fostering students’ self-identity and organic leadership from an early age, helping them recognise their own potential before taking on leadership roles.

“Our young people need to know who they are first. From there, the values of race and religion will develop naturally.

“Programmes like PLKN help lay that foundation so they can become individuals who not only excel academically but are also morally grounded and self-assured, especially at a time when the country is facing various incidents involving school students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim said PLKN, rebranded following studies by various institutions, including local universities, research bodies, and 31 government ministries and agencies, will be implemented in multiple forms, including at polytechnics, emphasising an academic credit- or audit-based approach.

“PLKN 3.0 adopts a more modern approach, using digital technology for learning. The pilot training camp version runs for only 45 days,” he said. - Bernama