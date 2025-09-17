PLUS allocates RM37 million for highway public toilet upgrades across 56 locations

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad has committed RM37 million to enhance public toilet facilities at 56 locations along its highway network since 2023.

The comprehensive improvement programme covers Rest and Service Areas, laybys, overhead bridge restaurants, and toll plazas throughout the PLUS-operated highway system.

PLUS completed upgrades for 32 public toilet facilities in 2023, followed by an additional 16 locations last year.

Another eight locations are scheduled for upgrades within the current year as part of the ongoing initiative.

PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar stated that these enhancements form part of the company’s commitment to improving facilities and service efficiency for highway users.

She explained that these improvements are part of the Five-Year Master Plan for the Development and Upgrading of Facilities along PLUS-operated highways.

The master plan includes progressive upgrades for five R&Rs and 11 laybys that will continue through until 2028.

Upgrade features include additional sitting toilets, specially designed cubicles for persons with disabilities, and family-friendly facilities.

The improvements also incorporate child-friendly cubicles, dedicated baby-changing rooms, and shower facilities for user convenience.

PLUS will continue implementing phased upgrades at selected R&R and layby locations in the coming years.

Scheduled upgrades include Pedas Linggi Layby (northbound), Bukit Gantang Layby (southbound), Tangkak Layby (northbound), and R&R Machap (southbound). – Bernama