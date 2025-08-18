PLUS and LPT2 highways now feature 112 EV charging points

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging network with 112 operational points along PLUS and Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) highways.

The company surpassed its initial target of 100 charging points by year-end, contributing to Malaysia’s goal of 1,000 fast-charging stations by 2025.

PLUS managing director Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said the charging points are strategically placed at rest areas, lay-bys, and petrol stations for user convenience.

She noted a growing utilisation rate of EV chargers on PLUS highways, reflecting increased adoption of electric vehicles nationwide.

PLUS plans to launch Malaysia’s first Highway EV Hub at Seremban R&R (Southbound) by early 2027.

The company aims to energise 350 EV charging points by 2028 to further support sustainable travel.

PLUS chief commercial officer Mohd Fauzi Puniran said the installed chargers are Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFCs) for efficient long-distance travel.

These chargers provide output power from 47 kW to 200 kW, enabling an 80 per cent charge in 15 to 30 minutes.

The charging points feature universal CCS2 connectors compatible with most major EV brands in Malaysia. - Bernama