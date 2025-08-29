PLUS expects 2.2 million vehicles daily for National Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad expects traffic volumes to reach 2.2 million vehicles daily on its highway network tomorrow and on September first during the 68th National Day celebration.

The highway operator has advised users to plan their journeys in advance for a smoother travel experience through an official statement.

PLUS highlighted that its MyPLUS-TTA feature within the PLUS application has been specially enhanced for this National Day period.

The improved application now includes favourite route savings under the ‘Favourite Routes’ function for quicker access.

It also features a ‘Real-time Alerts’ display directly on the search results page providing immediate traffic condition updates.

“Additionally, the search function has also been enhanced with a ‘drop-down menu’ option replacing the previous scrolling method to facilitate faster and more user-friendly route selection,“ according to PLUS.

The company noted that unlike festive seasons with fixed travel dates, it will continuously monitor daily traffic flow and update peak period advice.

PLUS has decorated over 21 Rest and Service Areas and lay-bys according to this year’s National Day theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’.

Digital celebration messages will be displayed on the PLUS Highway until September 16 as part of the patriotic celebrations.

PLUS is also organising the #TerokaMalaysiaBersamaPLUS competition in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia through TikTok.

The competition offers a total prize pool exceeding 15,000 ringgit including a Canon G7x Mark II, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, Insta360 Go 3S, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits worth 200 ringgit each.

“Users only need to download the PLUS application and use the PLUS Passport function. This competition runs until Sept 16, 2025,“ it added. – Bernama