Plus-size fashion gaining recognition in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: As size diversity gains recognition in Malaysia, plus-size fashion is evolving from a niche market into a significant force in the industry.

Online boutique Adnaa, which specialises in ready-to-wear traditional Malay clothing, is committed to redefining plus-size fashion by offering stylish, comfortable and accessible designs.

Its creative director Allan Aelias said the brand is committed to inclusivity, offering sizes from XS to 4XL.

“Everyone can look exclusive and stay authentic,” he said, reinforcing the belief that fashion should be for all, regardless of body type.

“The demand for plus-size baju raya has been increasing as more customers seek comfortable yet exclusive options for festive occasions.”

He said to stay relevant in the ever-evolving fashion industry, Adnaa closely follows market trends and continuously adapts to accommodate a wide range of sizes without compromising modesty or elegance.

While Adnaa is one of the few brands actively catering to plus-size customers, Aelias acknowledged the unique challenges involved in designing for larger sizes.

“Achieving a flattering fit while maintaining modesty and comfort requires thoughtful tailoring, careful fabric selection and structural considerations.”

Unlike standard sizes, plus-size garments require specific modifications to balance style and functionality.

“We strive to balance customer needs with economic feasibility while ensuring plus-size customers receive the same level of exclusivity in design.”

He said despite the increasing demand, plus-size fashion remains an underserved market in Malaysia as many mainstream brands still prioritise standard sizes, leaving customers with limited options.

He also said customer feedback plays a crucial role in Adnaa’s design evolution, adding that plus-size shoppers often express the need for better-fitting, more stylish options.

“We take these insights into account when refining our collections.”

A common concern in the plus-size fashion industry is pricing disparities.

Larger sizes often cost more due to extra fabric usage, additional production steps and design modifications, he said.

“Adnaa strives to keep prices affordable and consistent across all sizes while maintaining high-quality standards. Our commitment is to help customers feel confident and exclusive.

“By incorporating diverse fits and stylish options, we ensure everyone can enjoy fashionable Raya attire.”

Another boutique, Jasmina also recognises the growing demand for inclusive sizing.

In a statement to theSun, it said every year, it launches a plus-size collection, offering sizes up to 8XL, with a strong commitment towards continuously improving designs based on customer feedback and preferences.

“Through trial and error, we identify styles that resonate most with plus-size customers, prioritising materials that drape well without clinging to the body and cuts that create a slimming effect.”

Jasmina has built a loyal customer base, with returning buyers who know exactly what sizes to look for each year.

However, it said the market still lacks brands catering to plus-size customers.