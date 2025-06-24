PM aids struggling single mother of six in Kuantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stepped in to assist Madiah Awang, a single mother of six in Kuantan, Pahang, who earns only RM900 monthly as a canteen cook. The aid was delivered by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, during a Ziarah MADANI visit to Kampung Tebing Tinggi, Balok, today.

Madiah’s plight came to light after she was found living in a house with a cracked kitchen and rotting front floor. Despite her hardships, she welcomed visitors with warmth and humility, even urging them to prioritise others in greater need. Ahmad Farhan shared on Facebook, *“No complaints. No bitterness. Only a determination to live with dignity and raise her children with love.”*

The visit not only provided immediate relief but also highlighted Madiah’s resilience. Ahmad Farhan added, *“May Allah ease the affairs of Madam Madiah and her children, and open wider doors of sustenance for them, Insya-Allah.”